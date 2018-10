Local pricing and specifications for the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace have been detailed ahead of a launch later this year, with the all-electric SUV range to kick off from $119,000 before on-road costs. Four trim levels of the I-Pace will be available from launch – S, SE, HSE and First Edition – similar to the naming convention of Land Rover and Range Rover, rather than the core Jaguar range. …