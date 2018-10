If there's one thing Bugatti knows how to do, it's speed. The Veyron was fast, the Veyron Super Sport was faster and then, just when you thought there was no more 'fast' to go around, the Volkswagen Group's performance darling unveiled the Chiron. Now, the fastest Bugatti has been made faster around a circuit, thanks to a strict diet and a new Sport badge. Unveiled in Geneva, it's a full five seconds faster than the standard Chiron around the Nardo handling circuit in Italy. …