Holden has recalled the 2007-2010 Captiva, over concerns vehicles fitted with the 2.0-litre diesel could catch fire. According to the company, a fracture on the fuel-feed connector hose could make the hose disconnect, causing a fuel leak. If there is a leak, Holden says there's a risk of stalling or an engine bay fire. A total of 22,705 units are affected – a VIN list is attached here. Holden will contact owners of the affected vehicles, and advise them to have their car fixed by a dealer. …