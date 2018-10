The Audi R8 is due to get an update very soon – we've seen several prototypes testing recently – and the German marque is considering another run of rear-drive RWS versions thanks to the success of the current model. Speaking with Britain's Autocar, Audi's marketing manager, Linda Kurz, said another rear-wheel drive supercar is "something we are looking into" for the facelifted model, which is believed to be scheduled for reveal later this year. …