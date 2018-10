Mercedes-Maybach has unveiled its latest ultra long-wheelbase limousine, fit for celebrities, heads-of state and despot dictators alike. The facelifted S-Class Pullman follows in the footsteps of its lesser stablemates with small upgrades, both inside and out, designed to deliver an even more luxurious experience. Like the rest of the S-Class Maybach lineup, the Pullman has gained a new pinstripe grille, inspired by suits and debuted on the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 in 2016. …