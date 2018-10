Few would argue the design merits of the previous generation Aston Martin Vantage. Even today, 12 years on from launch, it turns heads for all the right reasons. Fast forward to 2018, and the all-new Vantage has little (if anything) in common with its predecessor. Clearly, that was the intention right from the outset, when Aston Martin CEO, Andy Palmer, decreed each new model would have a distinctive design, albeit tied together with brand-wide themes. …