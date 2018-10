Aston Martin has confirmed pricing for its compact Vantage sports car, set to arrive in Australia during the third quarter of 2018. With a starting price of $299,950 before on-road costs, the car will be around $18,000 more expensive than the Porsche 911 GTS. That price similarity is no accident. Speaking to media at the launch of the Vantage and DB11 Volante in Melbourne, Patrik Nilsson, Asia Pacific director for Aston Martin, didn't mince words when discussing the car's rivals. …