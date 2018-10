Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has issued a recall for the WK Grand Cherokee fitted with a tow bar kit, over fears bolts and washers on the kit could come loose while towing. If the bolts and washers come loose, there's a risk the tow bar could detach while towing, putting drivers and other roads users at risk. FCA estimates 2350 tow bars are affected, and says there are no reported injuries or accidents related to the fault at this point. …