The McLaren 720S and Porsche 911 GT2 RS are two of the fastest supercars on the market right now – but which one is quicker in a straight line? A new video posted on YouTube by Motorsport Magazine aims to answer that question, pitting Britain against Germany in a winner-takes-all drag race. Power in the McLaren comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 making 530kW of power and 770Nm of torque, while the Porsche makes 515kW and 750Nm from its twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre flat six. …