BMW USA has taken the plunge on a subscription service, with the launch of Access by BMW in Nashville, Tennessee. The pilot program debuts today in the USA, driven by a group of dealers responsible for keeping, distributing and detailing the cars involved. Users order their car through an iOS or Android app. There will be two tiers available to users: Legend and M. The former will cost US$2000 ($2600) per month and gives access to the 4 Series, 5 Series, X5 xDrive 40e iPerformance and M2. …