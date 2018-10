Hyundai Australia has issued a recall for the 2017 Santa Fe SUV over concerns the steering wheel and column could separate. The Korean manufacturer reports 2945 vehicles could be affected by the manufacturing fault, which could cause a loss of steering control and increase the risk of an accident. Affected Santa Fe units were sold from 15 June 2017 through 28 December 2017. The VIN list for these vehicles can be viewed here. …