The Pagani Huayra may have just been made available for the Australian market in Roadster form, but the coupe is now at the end of its production run. Dubbed "Il Ultimo" – meaning 'the last' in Italian – the final Huayra coupe has been built for the CEO of Prestige Imports in the US, Brett David. To honour the Huayra's German engine, sourced from Mercedes-AMG, coupe 100 out of 100 will be finished in a similar colour scheme to Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes F1 race car. …