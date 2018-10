Ford has announced the launch of Ford Performance sub-brand in Australia, backed by the news the 2018 Mustang will be homologated for the 2019 Supercars season. The first Ford Performance-branded models to touch Australian soil will be the 2018 Mustang and hotly-anticipated Ranger Raptor. The company says its performance arm is focused on "developments in aerodynamics, light-weighting, electronics, powertrain performance and fuel efficiency". …