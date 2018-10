The Skoda Kodiaq RS crossover has been revealed a day before the start of the 2018 Paris motor show. Under the bonnet there's a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel making 176kW of power at 4000rpm, and 500Nm of torque between 1750 and 2500rpm. All that torque is channelled to the ground via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and an all-wheel drive system. …