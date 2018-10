The seventh-generation BMW 3 Series has been spied once again, but this time our spy photography agency was able to get numerous detailed shots of the car's interior. Although large sections of the interior are still covered, this set of photos gives us our best look yet at the cabin of BMW's signature model. In front of the driver, at least in this and an earlier prototype, is a large customisable display with an integrated set of physical rings for the speedometer and tachometer. …