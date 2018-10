The next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS has been spied, just a day after our spy photography agency nabbed pictures of the new GLE. Unlike the GLE we saw yesterday, which had plain black camouflage and many exposed body panels, this GLS is covered from head to toe in black and white swirls. Compared to earlier prototypes, though, this car features only a few false body panels, all of which are located on the front and rear bumpers, and serve to obscure the false air vents and diffusers. …