Swedish manufacturer Volvo has launched a pilot program for its mobile concierge service in the US, which will allow owners to have their car serviced, cleaned and refuelled at their home. Based on the company's consumer research, over 70 per cent of Volvo customers want refuelling services at their fingertips, while 56 per cent want their car picked up for routine maintenance, and 49 per cent would like to be able to have their car moved to another location when desired. …