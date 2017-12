BMW has rolled out (or pushed, or carried, since it has no wheels...) a new concept for this week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Dubbed i Inside Future, the sculpture-like concept forms part of the future-focused program that brought us the electrified i3 hatch and i8 sports coupe. Among the i Inside Future's minimalist styling features are deep Eames-like seats with room for four, and roof-mounted headrests do their part to highlight the art-focused strategy of this concept.

