BMW says that in order to meet its own stringent safety requirements and built in redundancies, fully autonomous 'Level 5' driving technologies are not yet available for mass-market production. Speaking to the Australian motoring media at the Frankfurt motor show, Klaus Fröhlich, member of the board of management at BMW, said that his company now uses more sensors and more hardware for Level 2 autonomous technologies than some competitors (such as Tesla) have for Level 5. …