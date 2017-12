Tesla has pulled an old school 'surprise reveal' today, wheeling out a second iteration of the Roadster that originally made the company's name. We thought we were just going to be watching the web reveal of its new electric truck... Clearly Tesla and its charismatic founder Elon Musk enjoy creating distractive (or disruptive?) shock and awe, and especially so when the company is striving to get Model 3 production running at an ideal rate, and make money. …