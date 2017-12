The Land Rover Discovery Commercial, a load-lugging version of the Discovery SUV, has been revealed in the UK. The Discovery Commercial junks the second and third row of seats entirely, and replaces them with a rugged plastic floor liner and 1856 litres of cargo space. Without advertising decals stuck to the side of the car, it's hard to tell the Commercial from passenger-carrying variants. The Commercial has functioning rear doors, and a powered tailgate for boot access is standard. …