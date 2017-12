Timing surrounding the launch of the next-generation Mitsubishi Lancer remains unconfirmed with the Japanese car maker focusing its resources on SUVs, plug-in hybrids (PHEV) and electronic vehicles (EV) for the medium term. Mitsubishi's 'Roadmap of launching strategic models' leaves out the Lancer for 2014 and 2015, meaning the current-generation small sedan and hatch will be close to a decade old before a replacement is released from 2016. …