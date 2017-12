The Ford Edge concept has been unveiled at the Los Angeles auto show, previewing the high-tech successor to the Ford Territory. A global model under the brand's 'One Ford' strategy, the second-generation Ford Edge will be built in Canada from 2015 and replace the Territory when the Australian-made large SUV is discontinued the following year. The Edge concept debuts a number of advanced technologies for the Detroit-based car maker, with an emphasis on autonomous driving functions. …