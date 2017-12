The first images of the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 have leaked online hours ahead of its official unveiling at the Detroit auto show, revealing interior and exterior styling of the most performance focused variant yet. Based on the all-new seventh-generation Chevrolet Corvette unveiled at last year’s Detroit show, the Z06 is the most aggressive Corvette model, sitting above the 343kW/630Nm Z51 and standard 339kW/624Nm Stingray. …