The Blue Oval says its new Ford F-150 truck is not suited to the Australian market, which it believes is catered for adequately by the smaller Ford Ranger. Speaking with CarAdvice at the Detroit auto show, Ford Motor Company group vice president of global product development Raj Nair confirmed the new US-built truck was not destined for Australia, emphasising that the company’s internal research showed there was negligible demand for utes larger than the Ranger in Australia. …