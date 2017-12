The first teaser image of the new-generation Subaru Liberty sedan has been revealed ahead of next week's Chicago auto show. Details on the all-new mid-size sedan - which will be revealed wearing the Legacy nameplate but will to bare the Liberty badge when it arrives in Australia in 2015 - are still to be confirmed, though the Japanese company has stated the new model is the production version of the Legacy concept car shown at the Los Angeles auto show in November 2013. …