The Skoda VisionC concept could point the way to a new coupe-style sedan from the once dowdy Czech arm of Volkswagen. Described as "the next stage of development in Skoda's design language", the sketched, sleek "five-door coupe" model could point the way to a more attractive version of the Octavia mid-size sedan in much the same way as the Volkswagen CC sits on the sexy side of the Passat range. …