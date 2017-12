The Aston Martin V8 Vantage N430 and DB9 Carbon Black and Carbon White special editions will draw on the brand’s motorsport and design pedigrees when they debut at next month’s Geneva motor show. Aston Martin product development director Ian Minards says the V8 Vantage N430 is designed to bring “track-honed excitement to the road in an accessible, emotionally engaging, and authentically ‘analogue’ way”. …