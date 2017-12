It's called the Mazda Hazumi concept but this is the new Mazda 2 city car in thin disguise. The Japanese company says the Hazumi concept – unveiled at the 2014 Geneva motor show ahead of an expected on-sale date of late 2014 or early 2015 for Australia – is a “glimpse at Mazda’s ideal next-generation subcompact”, claiming it focuses on four key aspects: the brand’s Kodo styling; SkyActiv technology; proactive safety; and the MZD Connect connectivity system. …