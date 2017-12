'Reborn' Civic? The Civic never died! True enough. Honda's global small car is now into its 10th generation, making it one of the longest-running nameplates on the market. But, like most cars that claim decades-old lineage, the Civic has more than a few times come out of its cocoon bigger than before and with an all-new look. Is today's Civic really a Civic, in anything more than name? …