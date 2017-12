The Maybach name may have been axed as a brand after more than a decade of losses but it will be revived as a badge for a Mercedes-Benz S-Class designed to take on Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Mercedes-Benz had been expected to dip into its limousine history and use the Pullman name for the pinnacle of the company’s flagship, though the S-Class’s chief engineer told Australian media it would instead be Maybach. …