A new sub-compact Mazda CX-3 SUV has already been penned and appears very close to making its debut. CarAdvice exclusively reported the Japanese brand’s plans for a new baby SUV to sit below the CX-5 in 2012, but it appears the new model could be closer than first anticipated. The company hasn’t confirmed it will build a CX-3 model to rival the likes of the Holden Trax, Peugeot 2008, Ford EcoSport and Nissan Juke, according to Mazda Australia public relations manager, Steve Maciver. …