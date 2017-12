The all-new rear-engined Renault Twingo city car will reportedly be spun off as an ultra-affordable Dacia runabout. German magazine AutoBild reports the as-yet-unseen Dacia version of the Renault Twingo, which was revealed at this month's Geneva motor show, could cost as little as 5000 euro ($7680), yet still be offered with crucial safety items such as anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and at least two airbags. …