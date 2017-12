Land Rover has revealed new augmented reality technology that effectively makes a car’s bonnet ‘see-through’, allowing under-car terrain to be ‘virtually’ visible from inside the cabin. Set to debut on the recently teased Land Rover Discovery Vision Concept car at next week’s New York auto show, the new camera-based technology, dubbed 'Transparent Bonnet', is said to provide full visibility of the terrain beneath and in front of the car “with total clarity of otherwise hidden obstacles”. …