BMW is looking to expand its X range of SUVs even further. BMW revealed the new X4 coupe-style SUV at the 2014 New York auto show overnight, bringing the brand's high-rider range to a total of five (X1, X3, X4, X5, X6), while a new X7 has also been confirmed to take on the likes of the Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz's GL-Class from 2017. BMW member of the board of management for sales and marketing Ian Robertson told CarAdvice the brand is looking for more SUV niches. …