A lot can be said of the exterior design trends of luxury car makers, but it's inside that could be the new battleground for premium marques, according to recently appointed Audi design chief, Marc Lichte. Speaking with CarAdvice at the recent 2014 Los Angeles auto show, Lichte said that in the coming years he expects interior design to be the dominant topic of conversation among the German luxury car brands, not to mention prestige rivals from abroad. …