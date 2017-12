Audi is preparing to extend its SUV line-up with several “sporty” and “exclusive” models such as a TT SUV, and Q6 and Q8 derivatives. Speaking at the Detroit motor show, Audi board member for technical development Ulrich Hackenberg began by explaining that a naming rights issue is central to the reason the company is calling its compact model the Q1 in two years’ time, and is now looking into an SUV version of the TT instead of a potential Q4. …