The Rinspeed Budii concept will take pride of place on the Swiss company's stand at this year's Geneva motor show. Rinspeed has given the BMW i3 a wide-body restyling and a host of new technology to turn the hatchback into a glimpse of what an autonomous vehicle might look like in the showroom. The thoroughly reworked interior features a steering wheel mounted to a robotic arm. In self-driving mode, the arm and wheel fold out of the way behind the floating central touchscreen. …