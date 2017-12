The boss of China's top-selling SUV manufacturer, Haval, believes the brand can also overtake the likes of Toyota, Nissan and Jeep to become the biggest SUV seller in Australia. Speaking with Australian journalists at the 2015 Shanghai motor show, general manager of Haval’s parent company, Great Wall Motors, Wang Fengying, said claiming the title of Australia’s most popular SUV brand was the ambition of the brand, which will enter our market in June with its first two models. …