The man in charge of General Motors in our region has given the best indication yet that the Chevrolet Corvette is the V8 sports car destined to fly the performance flag for the company post-Commodore. At the beginning of this year, General Motors International president Stefan Jacoby revealed the brand would introduce “something which truly fulfils the requirement of a true Holden sports car” after local production of V8-powered Holden Commodore performance models wraps up at the end of 2017. …