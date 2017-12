The highest-valued car to ever be auctioned in Australia will go under the hammer this weekend at Motorclassica in Melbourne. The 1955 Jaguar D-Type will be auctioned by Mossgreen and is expected to be sold with a price-tag of between $7-8 million. Chassis number XKD510 is the only genuine D-Type in the country, and has a long history of traveling the world with numerous owners. …