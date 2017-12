Rolls-Royce Cars has ruled out offering overly large wheels for its vehicles, despite the brand’s design chief, Giles Taylor, admitting he has an affinity for big rims. Taylor told CarAdvice at the 2015 Frankfurt motor show that there is a limit to what is acceptable for the brand in terms of wheel size on its cars, though he suggested that some high-profile owners have pimped their rides with much larger wheels to help with the street cred of the cars. …