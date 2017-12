The Toyota Kikai concept car has been revealed ahead of its in-the-flesh debut at the 2015 Tokyo motor show at the end of the month. Hot rods are not what we've come to expect from Toyota, but in the form of the Kikai concept, that's what the company will deliver at its home territory motor show this year. Unlike traditional hot rods, though, the Kikai is tiny, measuring just 3.4 metres long and sitting on a 2.45m wheelbase. The concept stands 1.55m tall and is 1.8m wide. …