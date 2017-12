Volkswagen’s new CEO says the company’s emission cheating actions in relation to its diesel engines “went against everything” that the company stands for. Speaking to the media at the Tokyo motor show today, Volkswagen’s CEO of passenger cars, Dr Herbert Diess, admitted that Volkswagen “did some things that were wrong". “Our customers' confidence and trust is what is most important to us and we are doing everything that we can win back this trust in our brand, and in our range of products. …