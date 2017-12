According to Mazda the development of it new SkyACTIV-R rotary engine will be strictly used for its top of the range RX sports car, which itself will use an entirely new platform instead of sharing that of the newly released MX-5. Speaking to CarAdvice at the Tokyo Motor Show today, Mazda’s global boss of R&D, Kiyoshi Fujiwara, confirmed the rotary engine is primarily for its range-topping sports car, however other applications are still possible. …