The third-generation Buick LaCrosse has made its full debut at the 2015 Los Angeles auto show. Although it's unlikely that the new near-luxury sedan will ever be sold in Australia, it might shed some light on the look of the next-generation Commodore. That's because the fully imported 2017/2018 Commodore is believed to be a lightly reworked version of the next-gen Opel Insignia. In the post-bankruptcy GM, Opel and Buick are closely aligned, with the two brands sharing many models. …