UPDATE: the Acadia appears to be on the radar for Holden as a potential new large SUV for Australia. More here. General Motors has scaled down its all-new 2017 GMC Acadia SUV, revealed at this week's Detroit auto show. The downsized Acadia has lost 193 millimeters from its predecessor's length, giving it an overall length of 5100mm. Overall width is also reduced by 88mm, down to 2004mm, which should make squeezing the family SUV into those shopping centre car parks easier. …