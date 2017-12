We’ve already seen the Bugatti Chiron premiere this week in Geneva, and now we’ve seen the production version of one of the few cars anywhere that can match it — the electrified Koenigsegg Regera. It’s rare that one reads a press kit citing a 0-400km/h time, but this Koenigsegg is a rare car… Indeed, the battle between the giant and mega-rich Volkswagen Group’s Bugatti flagship and the upstart Swedish firm with the hard-to-spell name starting with K is fast becoming an epic for the ages. …