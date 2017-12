The 2017 Toyota 86 has been revealed ahead of its official launch at next week's New York motor show. The mid-life update to Australia’s most popular sports car carries a host of exterior changes, minor interior revisions and a small increase in power and torque. From the outside there is a revised front bumper that houses a larger grille, which Toyota says emphasises the 86’s low and wide stance. Meanwhile, the rear bumper is all new, incorporating restyled LED tail-lights. …