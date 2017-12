Jeep has unveiled the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit and 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk at the 2016 New York motor show. The two new models join a refreshed Model Year 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee line-up, which is expected to arrive locally before the end of 2016. The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is the most capable off-road Grand Cherokee ever, according to Jeep, while the Grand Cherokee Summit is the most luxurious vehicle in the full-size SUV segment, also according to Jeep. …